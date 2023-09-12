Cristiano Ronaldo invests €5 million in project to develop sport he enjoys playing outside of football

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to invest €5 million in a project to help the sport of Padel develop. Ronaldo enjoys playing the sport himself, and it is one of his favorites outside of football.

Ronaldo is one of the wealthiest athletes in world football at this point in time. He often invests in various projects, including sporting ones. His latest venture comes in the sport of Padel.

Portuguese Padel federation president said on the matter (via Cabine Desportiva):

"The City of Padel is an old dream, which I always hoped to achieve. And it is an immense pride to be able to do it alongside someone who, for me, is the greatest figure in the history of World sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, and with the guarantee of excellence offered by the consortium to be formed by CR7, SA and Lusofinança, directed by Filipe de Botton, a reference businessman in the national reality."

He confidently added that this collaboration would establish Portugal as an international powerhouse in Padel.

"Now we can say, with complete confidence, that this will be an unparalleled piece of equipment at a global level, which will consolidate Portugal as an international powerhouse in Padel," he said.

The Al-Nassr sensation is massively popular among fans for his exploits on the football pitch. However, he is now extending his reach to a new sport by investing in Padel.

Roberto Martinez reacted to Portugal's demolishing win in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at the Al-Nassr v Al-Shabab match - Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for the Euro 2024 qualifier clash against Luxembourg after picking up a yellow card in the previous game against Slovakia. However, Portugal easily brushed aside Luxembourg without his presence.

They earned a thumping 9-0 win in the contest and have now scored 24 goals in their six qualifying games, conceding none. Roberto Martinez reacted to the result, as the Spanish manager said after the game (via PSG Talk):

"We need players who have the level to win games.The group is special. We don’t need to compare them. Cristiano is important, but our team is ready to win without him."

Portugal have been ruthless in their qualifying campaign, winning all six of their matches. Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proved his quality in front of the goal, scoring five goals in five matches.

The former Real Madrid star has been in great form for Al-Nassr so far this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided four assists in 12 matches for the Saudi Pro League side. He also helped the team win the Arab Cup of Champions.