Cristiano Ronaldo has invested in luxury online watch marketplace Chrono24. The company is worth £770 million. The interest of the market place is in line with his passion, too.

Chrono 24 also holds a £5 million collection involving the Portuguese superstar. The company issued a statement regarding Ronaldo's involvement (via Daily Mail):

"His passion for timepieces met his business genius, and he’s taking both to the next level. It’s a big day for us and our community, whose love for watches knows no bounds."

Apart from his well-known acumens as a footballer, Ronaldo is also known for his business ventures. He's the owner of the CR7 Pestana chain. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has amassed a massive wealth of over €500 million.

The new investment is set to further enhance Ronaldo's presence in the business world, as Chrono24 is among the world's leading watch marketplaces.

New Al-Nassr boss happy to work alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to have a new coach at Al-Nassr next season. Portuguese instructor Luis Castro has joined the club from Botafogo and will be in charge of Al-Alamy next season.

While Ronaldo is 38, Castro thinks that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still among the best players in the world. Speaking about the Portugal captain, Castro said (via Record Portugal):

"We are happy to have the best players in history with us. It is always a reason to be happy to have the opportunity to work with him, and he is an inspiration to many of our colleagues on a daily basis.

"It is a responsibility for all of us to fight to achieve our goals, and he is clearly the reference of the team."

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 19 appearances for Al-Alamy, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. Despite his exploits, Al-Alamy went trophyless. Whether Ronaldo and Co. can bag a silverware this season remains to be seen.

