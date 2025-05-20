Cristiano Ronaldo does ‘invisible training’ to maintain longevity in football, ex-Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro opens up on working with Portugal hero

Former Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's eating and sleeping habits could be the driving factor behind his remarkable longevity.

Ad

The Portuguese ace turned 40 in February this year, but continues to pump in the goals for club and country. In the 2024-25 season, he's scored 33 goals in all competitions for Al-Nassr and will lead the line for his country in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals again next month.

With over 30 trophies, 800+ goals, and numerous individual honors under his belt, Ronaldo has seen one of the most accomplished careers in the history of the game. Still, the man knows no stopping, and retirement doesn't appear on the cards just yet.

Ad

Trending

Former Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro, who was in charge of the Saudi Pro League side from July 2023 and September 2024, recently commented on Ronaldo's longevity. Having worked with him for over a year, Castro shared some insights into this in a recent interview.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"What set his apart is what happens before and after training - the so called 'invisible training' that he does. His behavior is all tailored towards sports performance - his diet, his sleep, and his recovery.

Ad

"He is a person deeply concerned with eating well, sleeping well and preparing his body properly. In my opinion, this is clearly where Cristiano's longevity comes from."

Castro further added that it inspired others around him, while the coach learnt from him too, saying:

"Of course. Every positive example helps us grow. Our parents, our friends. Coaches learn from players. Anyone who thinks they know everything becomes stuck. It is a very limiting mindset.”

Ad

Ronaldo could feature again tomorrow when Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in their penultimate Saudi Pro League game of the 2024-25 season.

Ronaldo eyeing 2026 FIFA World Cup

Perhaps, the most important reason that's keeping Cristiano Ronaldo active in the football circuit is his desire to win the FIFA World Cup. That's the only major trophy missing from his cabinet.

He suffered the agony of watching his arch-rival Lionel Messi win it in Qatar in 2022, a moment that many believe settled the 'GOAT' debate in the Argentine's favor. However, Ronaldo achieving the feat with Portugal next year could restore parity.

In his five previous attempts at the cup, the prolific forward came the closest in 2006 when the Selecao reached the World Cup semi-finals. At the next one, Ronaldo will be 41, and it will be interesting to see what impact he makes as it would most definitely be his final shot at World Cup glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More