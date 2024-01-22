Cristiano Ronaldo was once involved in furious bust-up with Premier League star after reportedly being called ‘ugly’ inside tunnel

As much as he trains to be the best in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo also pays particular attention to how he appears physically. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man has reportedly gotten into a bust-up in the past for being called ugly by an opponent, as per SPORTbible.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 after just one season with the first team of the Portuguese side. He quickly built a brand on his ability on the pitch and his physical looks, and became one of the most recognisable footballers in the world.

Few months before he became the most expensive footballer in the world when he joined Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward was involved in a peculiar bust-up. In March 2009, Ronaldo was in action for Manchester United against Newcastle United in what was a very physical league match.

Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor left Cristiano Ronaldo in a heap following a tackle near the touchline, sparking an angry reaction from Rio Ferdinand. The Portuguese forward got into an argument with Taylor as the sides returned to the dressing room, and he called him a rubbish footballer.

The Newcastle defender responded by calling Ronaldo ugly, incurring his wrath and starting a row. The Portuguese great considers himself to be good-looking, as he shared in his interview with TV personality Piers Morgan in 2022.

Ronaldo enjoyed a successful first spell at Manchester United, having joined the club as a teenager. He grew into one of the best players in the world at the club, and his Ballon d'Or in 2009 was partly for his performances while at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo critical of Ballon d'Or, FIFA awards after Globe Soccer win

Cristiano Ronaldo won three awards at the annual Globe Soccer Awards Gala held in Dubai, including one for the Best Footballer in the Middle East. He also won the award for Best Goalscorer of 2023, having scored 53 goals, and Fans' Favourite Player of the Year.

At the awards gala in Dubai, the forward revealed that he believes the Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best awards have lost their credibility. He insinuated that the organisers failed to consider pure goalscoring numbers, which he clearly led at.

“Ballon d’Or and The Best are losing credibility."

“It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappé… but the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive. You’ve to consider the entire season."

“The numbers are facts."

Cristiano Ronaldo was not nominated for the FIFA The Best and Ballon d'Or awards in 2023 following his transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.