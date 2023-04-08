Cristiano Ronaldo issues emphatic response when asked how he got to the top as a footballer

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed the aspects that make him a top player and one of the best to grace the beautiful game.

Ronaldo, apart from his immense talent, is known for his work ethic and character. In a sit-down with Livescore, Ronaldo was asked about what makes him the best at his trade.

The Portuguese superstar talked about passion, desire and hard work apart from talent:

"Not only that, talent, bravery, belief, passion, desire and hard work."

While Cristiano Ronaldo is as technically sound and as skillful as anybody, it's his determination that sets the five-time Ballon d'Or winner apart from the rest of the crop.

Teammates with whom he has shared the pitch with and coaches he has played under, have often pointed out that Ronaldo's work ethic is unlike anybody else's. During the 38-year-old's stint at Manchester United, Paul Pogba pointed out why Ronaldo is so good at what he does. The French midfielder said:

"It’s just his personality; he’s a winner, that’s for sure. He wants to always be right; he’s never satisfied with what he’s done; he always wants more. He always says: 'I can do more. I will do more'. His motivation is crazy. What I saw for a year when I was with him, every day is a new record, a new challenge for him. … he’s challenging himself. He doesn’t’ see the others, he’d say: 'I need to be better than me.'"

This mentality has helped Ronaldo excel at his trade. He's the highest goalscorer in the history of men's international football and club football. The way he has changed his playing style over the years to adapt himself with age is truly exemplary.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action on Sunday night

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action on Sunday (April 9) night as the Saudi Pro League club take on Al-Feiha in an SPL away clash.

The Riyadh-based side are coming of a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah. Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca scored braces during the away game. Rudi Garcia's team are second in the SPL with 52 points from 22 games. They trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by a point.

