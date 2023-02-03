Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr helps Saudi League gain broadcast in 36 new countries - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr is already a record-breaking one on and off the field. According to a report from AS, the players' arrival in the Saudi Pro League has helped the Middle Eastern country broadcast their league to 36 new countries.

SPL appointed IMG to sell the league's media rights to various European nations and other countries across the globe. The sports management company has done a tremendous job, selling media rights to countries like France, Portugal, Germany, Mexico, and more.

Turkey, Italy, the UK and Ireland are among the other countries. The superstar forward's presence has been a deciding factor in IMG being able to strike a deal with leading broadcasters across the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United. The player has penned a two-and-a-half year deal and will earn approximately €200 million per year, inclusive of image rights and sponsorship deals.

While Ronaldo has already played two games for the SPL club, he is yet to open his goalscoring account. The Portuguese takes the field for Rudi Garcia's team for the third time against Al-Fateh in a matter of minutes.

Former Real Madrid superstar Kaka shared his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Kaka believes the Portuguese moved to Al-Nassr to continue playing before retiring. Kaka further added that a special player like Ronaldo brings a winner's mentality to any team.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner said:

“I think he wants to quit football by playing. I understand him, he is a special player. Players like him bring to the team a simple concept. Winning is not like losing. I have the feeling that many young players don’t understand this. If they win, it’s great, if not it doesn’t matter. It’s not like this. Maldini was a great example of this. He had won four Champions League and he wanted the fifth. Players like him make the difference, Zlatan can still be useful thanks to his mentality.”

