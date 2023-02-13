Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. follows in his father's footsteps and scores sensational weak-foot goal at Saudi Arabia's elite academy (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has followed in his father's footsteps and seems to be thriving in Saudi Arabia as a scored a brilliant weak-foot goal while training at Mahd Academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his football again. The 38-year-old superstar signed with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the end of December 2022 and while it took him around a month to kick into action, he seems to be back to his best.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his first goal for the club against Al Fateh, converting a last-minute penalty to earn his side a point in a 2-2 draw. He then scored four goals against Al Wehda on February 9 as Al Nassr won 4-0. This took him past 500 total league goals in his career, a remarkable achievement.

His contributions have helped Al Nassr be joint-first in the table on goal difference ahead of the likes of Al Ittihad and Al Shadab. All three clubs currently have 37 points.

His oldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has also been thriving in Saudi Arabia. As per The Sun, he is training with players two years older than him at Mahd Academy, which is the national sports academy in the country.

A video has surfaced on Instagram (via 433) showing the goal the youngster scored, rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

With the likes of Real Madrid's academy reportedly showing interest in Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, it may not be long before we see him doing the same in Europe as well.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia changes his mind about Cristiano Ronaldo following their victory against Al Wehda

Following Al Nassr's 4-0 victory over Al Wehda, where the Portuguese international scored all four goals, Rudi Garcia has seemingly changed his mind about how his team plays around Ronaldo.

Last month, after Al Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup in the semi-finals against Al Ittihad, he was critical of the team for only trying to pass to Ronaldo.

“It is very important that the players play normally and don't always try to give Cristiano the ball,” he said.

“I told them they had to make the right decisions on the pitch."

However, his tone changed on February 9, describing the game as a 'good night' for the player.

“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his teammates realized what he wanted and when he will score.”

