Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s expression gets caught on camera after his father scores twice in AFC Champions League Elite win over Al-Wasl

Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr was full of smiles as he watched his father put up a Player of the Match performance in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday (February 3). The Portuguese superstar scored a brace as the Knights of Najd secured a comfortable victory at Al-Awwal Park.

Ronaldo extended his career goal tally to 923 goals on the night. The 39-year-old doubled his side's lead with a penalty in the 44th minute after Ali Al-Hassan had put Al-Nassr ahead 25 minutes into the fixture.

In the 78th minute, Ronaldo scored again. The Al-Nassr skipper connected to a Sadio Mane cross to head home for 3-0. However, he was substituted shortly after his brace, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb coming on in his stead. Mohammed Al-Fatil scored the fourth goal two minutes from regulation time to ensure a resounding victory for Al-Nassr over the Emirati-based club.

Trending

Cristiano Jr was in the stands watching the match, and cameras caught the teenager full of smiles after his father netted Al-Nassr's second goal from the spot. The 14-year-old also plays for Al-Nassr, representing the club's youth academy at the U-13 level.

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have been in top form in the AFC Champions League Elite, recording five wins, one draw, and a loss. With 16 points from seven outings, they are third in the west region of the tournament's standings.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been proficient in the competition. He is among the leading scorers with six goals in five AFC Champions League Elite matches this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo partners with Al-Nassr's latest signing Jhon Duran in AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Wasl

Cristiano Ronaldo lined up alongside his new teammate Jhon Duran during their AFC Champions League Elite win over A-Wasl on Monday. Duran joined the Knights of Njad from Premier League side Aston Villa in a reported €77 million deal at the end of January.

The Colombian forward was named in the starting XI for the Al-Wasl clash by manager Stefano Pioli. The 21-year-old was deployed in the centre-forward role, playing alongside Ronaldo in the attack.

Expand Tweet

Duran played the full match but had a quiet game. He recorded no shots on target, completed no successful dribbles, and created only one chance. He will hope to make a better impression when Al-Nassr next plays Al-Fayha in the league on Friday (February 7).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback