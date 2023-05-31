Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and more: Ranking Real Madrid's 5 all-time top scorers

Real Madrid are one of the greatest clubs in football history. They have been blessed with some terrific scoring talent throughout their club's history, ranging from the likes of legends like Alfredo di Stefano to modern-day titans like Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are the all-time top five scorers in Los Blancos history:

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had bagged the most goals in club history. With 451 goals in just 438 appearances, the attacker developed into a fearsome goal threat. He formed an iconic rivalry against former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and his Barcelona side.

Ronaldo joined Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 for what was then a world-record fee of £80 million. He established himself as one of the club's icons, winning four Ballon d'Or awards and four UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

French attacker Karim Benzema is the only active player to appear on the list. He is the second-highest goalscorer in Los Blancos' history with 353 goals to his name. He also arrived at Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in the 2009 summer window. He went on to form an iconic strike partnership with Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, helping Real Madrid win multiple titles.

Los Blancos' all-time appearance leader Raul Gonzalez is third on the list, bagging 323 goals across his 16-year span with the club. He made his debut with the team at the age of 17 in 1994. Raul was part of the iconic 'Galacticos' era that featured the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, and Roberto Carlos.

Alfredo di Stefano is the next great on the list, scoring 308 goals in just 396 games. He led the side to five straight European titles from 1956 to 1960.

Carlos Santillana rounds off the list with his 290 goals. The Spanish striker played for the Spanish giants from 1971 to 1988.

Dimitar Berbatov suggests Real Madrid should move for Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov believes that Real Madrid could be a great destination for striker Harry Kane. Speaking to EFE, the Bulgarian claimed that the 29-year-old is one of the best in the world and would fit well with the La Liga giants.

He said:

“Kane would be a great signing for Real Madrid. He is a complete player, he can score goals, he can assist, he can drop deep, he can do everything. He has the quality and the experience to play for a club like Real Madrid."

Tottenham could be forced to sell the striker this summer, with his contract set to expire in 2024. Multiple clubs are rumored to be interested in him, including the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea.

Kane has been sensational in what has been an inconsistent season for Spurs, who finished eighth in the Premier League table. His impressive tally of 30 league goals was second only to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who scored 36.

Poll : 0 votes