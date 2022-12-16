Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Madrid as he travels to new destination: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid's training facility in Valdebebas a couple of days after Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he has now moved away from Spain.

The forward is currently without a club and wants to keep himself in shape while finalizing his next career move.

His former club Real Madrid didn't hesitate to allow their all-time top goalscorer to train at the sporting center. However, after two days in Madrid, he has flown to Dubai on his private jet.

The Portugal international's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated last month after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. A good performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup might have helped him secure a move to a top European club next.

Ronaldo's campaign in Qatar, however, wasn't ideal. He scored against Ghana on the opening matchday to become the only player in history to score in five different editions of the tournament. However, that was his final goal contribution in the tournament.

The legendary forward was also benched for knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco. He came on as a substitute during both matches.

Portugal were eventually knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's career currently hangs in the balance as there is still uncertainty over his next club.

As revealed by Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch, Cristiano's just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter.

Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo has to be a starter at his next club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was hesitant to give Ronaldo regular starts in the Premier League this season. This was one of the main reasons why it didn't work out for the Portuguese ace in his second season back at the club.

United legend Gary Neville has now claimed that the forward's next club has to assure him the status of an undisputed starter. Neville said on the Sky Sports World Cup podcast:

"I don't think there's any doubt Cristiano needs, wants and has to play, Otherwise, he's not going to be happy and he's not going to accept it. That means the club that take him will know that's the case."

Neville added that it hasn't worked out well for Ronaldo if he is not assured a first-XI place. The former full-back said:

"Unless there's a change of heart or approach, and the club and the player decide to have an honest conversation and say, 'Come and play for us, but you're going to be sat on the bench every other week, and you're going to compete for your place.' But we've seen at the last two teams he's played in, United and Portugal, that that's not gone down particularly well for either party."

Ronaldo scored three goals in 10 starts for Manchester United across competitions this season.

