Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr interested in signing Portuguese winger with €40 million release clause: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr are keen on signing Roger Fernandes from Braga in the ongoing summer transfer window. According to O JOGO, the Saudi Pro League club have become so enamoured with the young winger that they are willing to go ahead despite his €40 million release clause.
The 19-year-old, who is a product of the Braga academy made his senior debut in Portuguese football in 2021, scoring five goals and bagging three assists in the 2024-25 season. He is highly admired by Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus, who has been tracking him for a long time.
Jesus reportedly wants to sign Fernandes for the spot reserved for an U-22 player in the Al-Nassr squad. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix already lining up in attack for the club this season, Fernandes' arrival could further add depth and quality to their ranks.
Jesus has liked Fernandes' approach on the pitch ever since he made his senior team debut as a 15-year-old, and now, at 19, the winger is being considered as a solid potential signing. Although he is noted for his raw pace, Fernandes' decision-making inside the final third has also earned plaudits.
In 85 appearances for Braga at senior level, Fernandes has found the back of the net on 11 occasions. He has also played three matches for the Portugal U-21 team, but has yet to score for the team. It goes without saying that he will learn a lot playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, if he joins Al-Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo has committed his future to Al-Nassr till 2027
Earlier this summer, soon after the end of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season, speculations were rife about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr. Despite having a spectacular season, in which he scored 35 goals, Ronaldo failed to win the league title.
Eventually, Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with the club, extending his stay until 2027. He has been among the best players in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in January 2023.
In his new contract, Ronaldo will reportedly earn €400 million every year, while also having benefits if his team were to win major tournaments. He has also been promised a €4 million bonus for winning the Golden Boot, among other benefits.
In 2023-24, Ronaldo's form was extraordinary, as he bagged 50 goals in 51 appearances and assisted his teammates on 13 occasions. Overall, he has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for the club so far.