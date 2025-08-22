Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr vs Lionel Messi and Inter Miami: Which squad has bigger market value after Joao Felix and Rodrigo De Paul signings?

Inter Miami and Al-Nassr have experienced significant growth since the additions of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. The two sides have also managed to attract some of the best talents because of the two superstars and their connections.

Fans online are now trying to determine which squad is better and has the higher market value after the recent signings made by the clubs. Both sides are working on more signings, but with the current squads, we are exploring market values based on the figures available on Transfermarkt.

The signing of De Paul from Atletico Madrid on loan for the season has made the midfielder the most valuable player in the Inter Miami squad. The Argentine has a €25 million market value, €7 million more than the club captain, Lionel Messi.

The two are the only players in double figures, as the next best in the MLS side's squad is Tomas Aviles, with a market value of €6 million. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez are in the twilight of their careers, thus valued at just €1.5 million each for the Spaniard and €1.8 million for the Uruguayan.

The entire Inter Miami squad has a total market value of €82.1 million. Their midfield is the strongest, with more than half the squad value, while their goalkeepers' combined value does not exceed €500,000.

On the other hand, Al-Nassr have more than doubled the MLS side's squad value based on market values. While the United States side had just two players in double figures, the Saudi Pro League has eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the main attraction for the fans, but he ranks sixth in the squad, with new signing Kingsley Coman topping the chart with a value of €30 million. Mohamed Simakan is second with €23 million, followed by Joao Felix at €20 million.

The next two on the list are Aymeric Laporta and Otavia, who were excluded from the pre-season squad by Jorge Jesus. The duo have a market value of €15 million each, with Bento and Marcelo Brozovic completing the double figures list with €11 million and €10 million respectively.

The total market value of the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad stands at a stunning €174 million, with the attack alone having €85.4 million, which is more than the entire Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami squad.

Patrice Evra wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra spoke to Stake earlier this month and admitted that he wants to see more of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi on the pitch. When quizzed on whether the Portuguese superstar should make a switch to MLS next, he said:

"Of course! Two legends, one last dance, everyone would watch."

However, the Frenchman's dream remains a FIFA World Cup final between the two superstars of the game, where they can end their rivalry on the biggest stage.

"That would be like the last Marvel movie. Everyone would stop to watch."

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027. Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, as contract talks with Inter Miami are ongoing, with just months left on his contract.

