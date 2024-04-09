Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? 30 out of 34 famous footballers including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius pick same GOAT in viral compilation

Thirty out of 34 footballers have chosen the same GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a video compilation that was recently posted on social media.

The GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi has raged on for well over a decade. Both superstars have comfortably established themselves as the best players of this generation, having accumulated a staggering 13 Ballons d'Or between them.

Fans haven't been able to come to a consensus on which icon is greater so a social media user has attempted to put the matter to the test. @purely.goats compiled a series of clips on TikTok, where famous footballers made their choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The video can be watched below:

The video included top superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Harry Kane, and Vinicius Junior. Interestingly enough, 30 footballers, including the aforementioned, chose Lionel Messi as their GOAT. Other names include Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham.

In contrast, Ronaldo only received four votes from Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and Ruben Neves - players who have played alongside the 39-year-old at club or international level.

Fans chant Lionel Messi's name after Cristiano Ronaldo gets sent off for elbowing Al-Hilal star

Al-Hilal fans gleefully chanted Lionel Messi's name after Cristiano Ronaldo was given a straight red card for elbowing Ali Al-Bulaihi on Monday, April 8.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Hilal away from home in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup. However, the Knights of Najd were outclassed in the second half, falling 0-2 behind in the 72nd minute.

All hell broke loose in the 86th minute when Ronaldo elbowed Al-Bulaihi after the latter prevented the Portugal ace from taking a quick throw-in. This led to a massive scuffle between both sides before the Manchester United legend was given the marching orders.

As he stormed off, Al-Hilal fans chanted "Messi, Messi". The video can be viewed below (via @FCB_ACEE on X):

"The Crowd Started chanting "Messi, Messi" in front of Cristiano Ronaldo after he Recieved a Red Card for punching a Al Hilal's player"

Sadio Mane scored a consolation goal in the dying seconds of the game but that was unable to reverse his side's fortunes as Al-Hilal booked their spot in the Saudi Super Cup final.

