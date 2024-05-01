Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Alphonso Davies makes his choice clear

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to pick between the duo in a recent interview.

Both players, who have now exited Europe, are widely regarded as some of the best ever to play the sport. When asked to choose between the two, Davies told ESPN:

"Messi."

Ronaldo represents Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and joined the club in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Messi made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer.

The Argentine icon spent most of his career at Barcelona, where he made 778 appearances across competitions, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He won 10 La Liga titles and was crowned the UEFA Champions League winner on three occasions with the Catalans.

The 36-year-old also helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 by scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He was also awarded the Golden Ball, a prize given to the tournament's best player.

On the other hand, Ronaldo is most famously known for his time at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals in 438 matches across competitions. Overall, he's won La Liga twice, the Premier League thrice and the UEFA Champions League trophy on five occasions.

However, he's received five Ballon d'Or awards and is three short of Messi's tally of eight.

Jamal Musiala picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala also sided with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked for his opinion on the GOAT debate. Musiala told Bayern TV (via Fabrizio Romano):

"For me the GOAT has to be Leo Messi."

Expand Tweet

The Argentine forward continues to perform at a high level with Inter Miami. This season, he's made 10 appearances for the Herons across competitions, bagging 11 goals and six assists.

Much like Messi, Ronaldo, too, has enjoyed another good season in the Saudi Pro League. In the 2023/24 campaign, the Portuguese superstar has played 38 matches across competitions, bagging 36 goals and 12 assists.

However, it looks as though Al-Nassr will fall short of winning the Saudi Pro League. They're sitting second and are nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.