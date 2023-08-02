Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes picks his favorite between the 2 superstars

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has sided with Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate between the Argentine icon and his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

It has become football's most intriguing debate as players, managers, pundits, and fans all weigh in on the question: Ronaldo or Messi? Some argue in favor of the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend while others are in the Barcelona hero's corner.

Arsenal's Gabriel is the latest player to give his take on the rivalry between two of the greatest players in history. He was asked by ESPN which of the duo he prefers to which he simply responded:

"Messi."

Many argue that Lionel Messi ended the GOAT debate by winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The Argentine great did so by scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven World Cup games. He topped that off with a Golden Ball award to add to his glittering trophy cabinet.

Messi, 36, also leads Ronaldo, 38, in the Ballon d'Or race as he has won the illustrious award on seven occasions. That's two more than his Portuguese foe and he is among the favorites to win the award again in October.

The legendary forward has bagged 713 goals and 340 assists in 877 games during his career. That includes three goals and one assist in the very first two games of his new adventure in the MLS with Inter Miami.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored goals for fun throughout his career and is continuing to do so in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. He has bagged 716 goals and 225 assists in 970 games.

Manchester United's Casemiro lauds Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Casemiro heaped praise on Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar.

Gabriel's admiration of Lionel Messi is shared by his Brazilian compatriot Casemiro. The Manchester United midfielder has picked the Argentine icon as one of the three greatest players of his generation. The other two are his former Real Madrid and United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and his fellow countryman Neymar.

Casemiro spoke to Placar Magazine when he first explained the legacy Messi has left on football for Barcelona and Argentina. He said:

“Lionel Messi left his mark. You can’t deny it. He was always a rival, with Barcelona and with Argentina, there was no way to escape it. But those who like football, like Messi. It was a pleasure playing against him. He is a guy who does not need comment. You just have to admire him.”

The Red Devils midfielder then touched on Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar:

"I had the pleasure of seeing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, who are the three greatest of my generation."

Although the obvious argument of who is the greatest is between Messi and Ronaldo, many forget just how brilliant a talent Neymar is. The Selecao forward has enjoyed a phenomenal career that has been somewhat tarnished by his reputation.

However, Neymar's brilliance has come in the midst of the irrepressible rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi. That is a tall order for any player.