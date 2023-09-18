Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi beaten in most popular footballers list for EA Sports FC 24 by Alisha Lehmann 

According to Futbin, Alisha Lehmann is currently the most popular footballer in the EA Sports FC 24 game ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Futbin is a platform that keeps track of players' databases. According to their rankings, Lehmann's card has already amassed 2487 likes on the latest EA Sports game, which is more than the combined likes that Ronaldo, Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe have received.

Ronaldo's card is in second place on the list with 874 likes, followed by Messi with 691 likes. Haaland has 503 likes while Mbappe has 480.

EA Sports FC players will allow men and women to be put together on the same team for the first time in the 2024 Ultimate Team edition of the game. It is an exciting prospect for many, to say the least.

Ronaldo and Messi have been the standout stars of the game for the past 15 years. Lehmann, however, is eclipsing them with her popularity this term. The Switzerland international currently plies her trade for FA WSL club Aston Villa at the club level.

PSG midfielder Vitinha recently shared his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Throughout Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's illustrious professional careers, few have had the privilege of sharing the pitch with both. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is among the lucky ones.

The Portuguese player played alongside Messi for the Parisian club while he is teammates with Ronaldo on the national team. Vitinha was recently quizzed about who he thought was the better player between the duo. He provided a pragmatic answer, saying (via O Jogo Portugal):

"[laughs] You really didn't think I was going to answer that question, did you? It's what I always say and it's not a bigotry, it's really a sincere answer: they're two separate players, they're two extraterrestrials, if that's what we can call it."

He added:

"I'm privileged, I'm one of the few who managed to play with both at the same time. That just allows me, there it is, to be privileged and, one day, tell my grandchildren that I could play with both of them and learn a lot, both with one and the other."