Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fails to grab No. 1 spot in list of top scorers across Europe’s top 5 leagues in the last 10 years

Robert Lewandowski has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the race for the top goalscorer across Europe's top-five leagues in the last decade.

According to Transfermarkt, the Pole has outscored both superstar forwards. Lewandowski has scored 407 goals in 478 appearances for clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona in the last decade.

Messi is second with 377 goals in 458 games for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored 350 goals in 406 matches for Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United combined and is third.

All three forwards have an exceptional goalscoring ratio, with Lewnadowski's being .85. Messi has a ratio of .82 while Ronaldo's is an impressive .86.

Harry Kane is fourth on the list with 309 goals in 453 matches. Kylian Mbappe (271 goals from 352 matches), Karim Benzema (257 goals from 442 matches), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (256 goals from 430 matches), Mohamed Salah (250 goals from 461 matches), Luis Suarez (241 goals from 388 matches), and Ciro Immobile (239 goals from 409 matches) round off the top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's goalscoring record in European football

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left European football with the former plying his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and the Argentine ace currently representing MLS club Inter Miami.

Ronaldo and Messi, though, left a tremendous legacy in European football. The Portuguese legend played 31 matches for his boyhood club Sporting CP, scoring five goals. He scored 145 goals in 364 matches across two Manchester United spells. Ronaldo also netted 450 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid and 101 goals in 134 matches for Juventus.

Messi, on the other hand, scored 672 goals in 778 matches during his glorious Barcelona spell before scoring 32 goals in 75 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

Since leaving European football, Messi has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for Inter Miami. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored 42 goals in 48 appearances for Al-Nassr.

