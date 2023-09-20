Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel picks his favorite between the Al-Nassr and Inter Miami stars

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as the two best players to have graced the beautiful game and are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30. Both players have scored over 800 goals for club and country and won numerous individual accolades and team titles.

Currently, both the stars are out of European football, with Ronaldo joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, while Messi went to MLS side Inter Miami.

In a recent video interview with ESPN F1, Sebastian Vettel was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, in a fun 'this or that' segment. The German took Ronaldo's name after a brief pause.

In the same segment, Vettel picked Erling Haaland when asked to choose between the Norwegian and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

The German sensation retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made splendid starts to their 2023-24 season with their respective clubs - Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia and David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami.

After scoring six times in as many games in Al-Alami's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo starred with an assist as his team beat Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner drew a blank in his first Saudi Pro League game of the season but has switched gears since then. He brought up his first hat-trick for his new side in the 5-0 win at Al-Fateh. Ronaldo then bagged a brace in the 4-0 win at home over Al-Shabab.

He also scored in the next two games against Al-Hazem and Al-Raed. Ronaldo's strike against the former made him the first male player to score 850 goals for club and country.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has also made a sizzling start with Inter Miami. After scoring a sumptuous 94th-minute winner on debut in a Leagues Cup game against Mexican side Cruz Azul, he scored in the next six games. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner starred with 10 goals and an assist as the Herons won their first-ever competition in their short five-year history.

Lionel Messi then bagged a brace as Miami booked their place in the US Open Cup final before scoring on his MLS debut. He has since bagged two more assists in as many games for an overall season record of 11 goals and five assists across competitions.