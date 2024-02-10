Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Premier League referee makes interest comment when asked to pick between the two

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenberg has made his pick between the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players in the history of the sport. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the duo are still going strong, amassing over 800 goals for club and country.

Blessed with extraordinary scoring process and longevity, they have won multiple team titles and individual honours, including multiple UEFA Champions League and top-5 league titles.

Ronaldo and Messi enjoyed an iconic rivalry during their nine years together in Spain between 2009 and 2018, with the Portuguese playing for Real Madrid and Messi for Barcelona. The duo's rivalry transcends the sport, leaving fans, former players and experts divided about who is the better of the two players.

In an interaction with Mail Spor, Clattenburg - who officiated nearly 300 Premier League games - made his pick between the two superstars.

"Can't decide. I'll sit on the fence because both are legends and great players."

Both Ronaldo and Messi are playing outside Europe now. While the Portuguese joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a free transfer, Messi moved to MLS side Inter Miami last summer.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are coming off losses in their previous outing, albeit in friendlies.

Returning from an injury layoff after a calf issue, Ronaldo couldn't help his club side go down 2-0 to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup final game on February 8.

Meanwhile, Messi - also suffering from injuries - came on for the final 30 minutes of Inter Miami's goalless draw with Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on February 7 but couldn't impact proceedings. The Herons eventually lost in a shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo will next feature in Al-Nassr's return to competitive action in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 14). Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is next expected to play against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys a day later in Miami as the Herons close their pre-season.