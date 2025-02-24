Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not included as Andres Iniesta names his 5 best players of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were conspicuous by their absence as Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta named his list of the game's five best players. Iniesta spent most of his playing career with Messi at Barca.

In a glittering playing career spanning nearly two decades, Iniesta won laurels galore in both club and international football. In 17 hugely successful seasons at the Camp Nou, the former Spain international bagged 57 goals and 135 assists in 674 games across competitions.

Iniesta won nine La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles - two as part of continental trebles. Widely regarded as one of the best-ever midfielders, the two-time European Championship winner surprisingly left out his illustrious former teammate Messi and his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo from his top-five list.

When asked by TikToker ofmanny (via Sportbible) to name the five best players to ever grace the game, Iniesta named Michael Laudrup, Pep Guardiola, Xavi, David Silva and Santi Cazorla.

In an earlier interview, the Spaniard explained his admiration for the aforementioned players:

"Michael Laudrup is my idol from childhood.His technique and his beautiful play style, the way he attacked as a midfielder. I've been trying to be like him since I was a kid. Pep should also be on the list because he was a childhood hero alongside Laudrup."

About his former club and international teammate - former Barca boss Xavi - Iniesta added:

"I played with Xavi for a long time and I've watched him a lot on television. He is my ideal player because of how he can control games. He has the ability to provide quality passes in the right places and he is also a leader. He really is an ideal midfielder for me."

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is currently at MLS side Inter Miami - whom he joined in the summer of 2023 - while Cristiano Ronaldo has been with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr since December 2022.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared in club football this season

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a solid season with Al-Nassr, his second full season with the club. In 28 games across competitions, the 40-year-old has contributed 24 goals and four assists.

That includes 16 goals and three assists in 20 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where Stefano Pioli's side are fourth after 21 games, 11 points behind runaway leaders Al-Ittihad (55).

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has started his 2025 season with the Herons. In two games, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched up a goal and two assists. Both assists have come in MLS.

