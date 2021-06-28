Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? – Marko Arnautovic has the perfect reply

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate has been going on for over a decade, and there seems to be no end. Everyone has their reasons to support one over the other, but Marko Arnautovic has found the perfect answer for the debate.

When asked by the media to pick one of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Marko Arnautovic heaped praise on both. He said both are not from earth and have come here just to stir up the leagues for a short while.

He said:

"When it comes to Ronaldo, we're not talking about a human being. What more can I say about him? For me, they are two players who come from a different planet. They have come from somewhere completely different. They have arrived here for a short time to stir up all the leagues and competitions, taking all the trophies with them and then quit. That's him and Lionel Messi."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are heading towards the end of their careers, and without a doubt, have pushed each other to their limits. As for Marko Arnautovic, he is reportedly set to leave Shanghai SIPG and join Bologna this summer.

🗣️ "[The ball] didn't want to go in today."



🇧🇪🆚🇵🇹 Thibaut Courtois & Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle...#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oBDyZG3f8j — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

'Cristiano Ronaldo uses Lionel Messi as fuel for motivation'

Rio Ferdinand recently told Gary Lineker how Cristiano Ronaldo uses the slightest things to push himself to become better than Lionel Messi.

He said on the BBC:

"It's a great example to young players and he uses negativity as fuel. You've [Lineker] said some things like your preference would be [Lionel] Messi out of the two.

"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] will send me a text saying, 'I can't believe he said that, can't believe he's done that,' he just uses anything [as fuel]. You think he's done so much in his life, 'Why do you care about what anyone says about you? You know you're the guy.' It's the competitive nature. That's all it is. And you need that."

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava