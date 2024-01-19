Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi miss out on first place as AI ranks biggest clutch players in football history

ChatGPT has ranked the biggest clutch players in football history; both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have missed out on the top spot.

A 'clutch' player refers to somebody who can consistently perform in high-pressure situations, especially when there is a lot on the line. These footballers are integral to any team that finds success on the pitch as they are capable of producing a moment of magic at any given time that can significantly impact the outcome of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have produced moments of greatness on numerous occasions over the past two decades, helping their teams win important games. As a result. they have won a shared total of 13 Ballons d'Or, with Ronaldo winning 35 major trophies, and Messi with 44 - the most in history.

SPORTbible asked ChatGPT to name the biggest clutch player of all time. It proceeded to name several football legends, with the late Diego Maradona taking the number one spot. In addition, Lionel Messi finished in second, above Cristiano Ronaldo.

1) Diego Maradona

"Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona had a knack for producing exceptional circumstances in crucial moments. His famous, 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England are just a couple of examples."

2) Lionel Messi

"Known for his incredible ability to deliver in important matches, Messi has a long list of crucial goals and performances for both Barcelona and the Argentine national team. He has consistently stepped up in key moments throughout his career."

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

"Similar to Messi, Ronaldo is renowned for his clutch performances and his ability to score goals in critical situations. He has a remarkable record of scoring in big matches for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portuguese national team."

While the aforementioned players finished in ChatGPT's top three, Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Ramos were also named as notable selections.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Exploring the career stats of both superstars

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been embroiled in the GOAT debate for well over a decade as they continue to flourish at Al-Nassr and Inter Miami respectively. Let's take a look at the stats to compare what they have achieved for club and country in their storied careers (excluding club friendlies).

Ronaldo has scored 873 goals and provided 249 assists in 1204 appearances across all competitions. The 38-year-old is the highest goalscorer in football history and averages 112 minutes per goal, and 87 minutes per goal contribution.

In contrast, Messi has posted 821 goals and 361 assists in 1047 appearances in total. The Argentine icon also averages 105 minutes per goal, and 73 minutes per goal contribution.