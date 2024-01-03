Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Barcelona star Pedri names his all-time XI

Barcelona midfielder Pedri named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, among other superstars, in his all-time XI.

Pedri picked a formidable team when naming his fantasy XI in a conversation with internet celebrity Ibai Llanos (h/t @theMadridZone on X). Between the posts, the Spanish youngster named his Barcelona teammate Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

A stout back four consisted of Barca legend Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba alongside ex-Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos. He then named an all-Barca midfield, with Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Busquets, and Andres Iniesta in the middle of the park.

Pedri then picked Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar to lead the attack. His team consists of some of the greatest superstars of the modern era. From a fan's perspective, the team is well-balanced with sublime quality all over the pitch.

Pedri picked former Barca and Spain coach Luis Enrique, who is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), to be his all-star XI's manager. The Spaniard has shared the pitch with the likes of Messi, Pique, Alba, and Busquets during his career.

The 21-year-old also has a close bond with Xavi as the legendary midfielder is currently Barca's coach.

Referee Said Martinez on the difference between refereeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest showmen the sport has ever produced. While the two legends' aren't too far away from each other in terms of their legacy and achievements, they are still different in many ways.

Honduran referee Said Martinez has now shared an official's take on the two superstars. He stated that Messi is a bit calmer while Ronaldo is a bit more demanding, albeit not in a disrespectful way. He told Honduran sports paper Diario Diez, via AS (h/t SportBIBLE):

"Refereeing Messi is a little calmer, he is a player who plays the ball and thinks about his game more than anything else. Cristiano Ronaldo is a little more demonstrative without being disrespectful. But refereeing them is a privilege anyone would like to have. Seeing them both score a free kick is something I will never forget."

Martinez then went on to recall a game in which he officiated Lionel Messi, saying:

"With Messi, we shook hands before the game. I welcomed him and he thanked me. At the end of the game, I also remember that when everyone was chanting his name, he went to shake my hand, I will always remember that."

Martinez, however, revealed that Ronaldo was unhappy with him during a game after seeing two of his goals disallowed. While the Portuguese legend confronted Martinez at one point, he later apologized for his behavior.

Martinez, though, refused to pick one superstar over the other as the better player, saying it's a privilege for him to watch both of them in action.