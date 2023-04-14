Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: ChatGPT names greatest all-time Champions League XI

Artificial Intelligence software ChatGPT has picked the greatest Champions League XI of all time. The software picked the playing XI based on individual skill, tactical awareness and team success.

Sports news outlet FourFourTwo asked ChatGPT to name the greatest all-time Champions League XI, and here are the results:

In goal, it picked Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, who despite winning the FIFA World Cup, has never won the Champions League. Spanish legend Sergio Ramos and Italian stalwart Paolo Maldini were paired at the heart of defence. Both players have won multiple Champions Leagues and are considered elite centre-backs.

Brazilian defender Cafu got the nod ahead of his compatriot Dani Alves at right back, with Germany's Philipp Lahm slotting in at left-back. Originally a right-back, Lahm, with his versatility, could play at left-back and even central midfield, depending on the team's requirements.

ChatGPT opted for a three-man midfield comprising Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. Real Madrid legend Zidane has won the Champions League both as a player and manager. He's considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, having reached the zenith of success both at club and international level.

Barcelona duo Xavi and Iniesta dominated world football under Pep Guardiola. Their chemistry, ability and composure helped the club club run rings around opponents in midfield. They also represented Spain, helping La Roja win two Euros (2008, 2012) and a FIFA World Cup in 2010.

With three forwards left to choose, ChatGPT slotted in Brazilian legend Ronaldo at centre-forward. The 2002 World Cup winner has represented multiple clubs in Europe but never won a Champions League title himself. However, he remains one of the deadliest strikers to have played the game.

Taking up their usual posts on the left and right flanks are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two players have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them and are considered the among the best to have played the game.

Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinals results

Manchester City dominated Bayern Munich in their 3-0 win in the first leg at the Etihad. Chelsea lost 2-0 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Ben Chilwell getting sent off.

AC Milan earned a 1-0 home win over Napoli, while their local rivals Inter Milan won 2-0 at Benfica in the other game. The second leg for all four games are set to be held on April 18 and 19.

