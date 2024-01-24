Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Former Real Madrid star Isco builds his ultimate footballer

Real Betis playmaker Isco has named superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, among others, while building his ultimate player.

The ex-Real Madrid midfielder, asked for his favourite left-footed player, named former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. The World Cup-winning Argentine maestro is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The legendarry Argentine attacker has scored 444 goals using his left foot in his club career.

On being asked about his favourite right-footer, Isco named former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he played 188 games. Ronaldo is also regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and has scored 265 club goals with his favoured right foot.

In terms of speed, Isco named Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior who is one of the key players for the Spanish giants. Isco played alongside the Brazil international on 61 occasions.

For strength, Isco named his Real Betis teammate Marc Roca, who is on loan at the club from Championship side Leeds United. Roca previously played for Espanyol and Bayern Munich and is a defensive midfielder.

Picking a player for skills, Isco named Zinedine Zidane under whom the Spaniard had the best time of his career. An all-time great, Zidane has also achieved plenty as a manager, and Isco featured 184 times under the Frenchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes dig at Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly taken a dig at his eternal rival Messi over his Ballon d'Or win for a record eighth time last year. The Argentine superstar extended his lead atop the Ballon d'Or rankings

Lionel Messi won with 462 points, finishin gabove Erling Haaland (357) and Kylian Mbappe (270) while Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted for the first time since 2004. However, according to many, Haaland deserved the award more than Messi for winning a treble with Manchester City, producing 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions.

A Facebook page named GOATnaldo Junction shared a post on January 14 captioned:

"The Ballon d'Or hits different when it's earned."

Their post appears to have been paid for by Ronaldo, as seen below (via @BarcaWorldwide):

Messi has won three more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, who recently said that the award is losing credibility after Lionel Messi was crowned FIFA The Best Men's Player of 2023.