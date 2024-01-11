Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and more: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo builds his perfect footballer

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has picked the abilities of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and a few other footballers to build his perfect football player.

During a recent interview with the GOAL, the Dutchman was asked to build his perfect footballer. Starting with the right foot, he took the name of Portuguese ace Ronaldo. However, he stated that the choice was difficult.

Nevertheless, for the left foot, Gakpo unhesitatingly said Lionel Messi. When asked about the speed, he took Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario's name and said:

"Best of all time. The fastest R9. Fast striker."

After choosing the likes of Ronaldo Nazario for speed, Cody Gakpo took a surprising name for the strength aspect of his perfect footballer. He named former Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, who has always been famous for his muscular physique and admiration for Liverpool.

Gakpo said in this regard:

"Akinfenwa. He's the first one that comes to mind in my mind"

Interestingly, for football intelligence, the Dutchman took two names, Barcelona's iconic midfielder duo of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta. As Gakpo was only allowed to name one individual, he picked Xavi in the football IQ column.

Liverpool boss lauds defender for performance against Fulham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lauded Conor Bradley for his performance against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on January 10, Wednesday. The young defender has been called into the squad in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hyperextended his knee during the Reds' FA Cup game against Arsenal last week.

Against Fulham, Bradley, 20, had a passing accuracy of 88 percent and he also created two chances. Bradley presented a challenge against former Chelsea forward Willian as he had a success rate of 100 percent in tackles while also making six recoveries.

"He will. I'm not sure he'll make it home, probably he will fall asleep in the dressing room. Exceptional. What a boy," Jurgen Klopp said (via Sky Sports).

"Fantastic character, real talent, top potential — and he's in the right team because everybody loves him and respects him and wants him to succeed. It's really nice," he added.

Willian gave Fulham a 19th-minute lead at Anfield. However, goals from Curtis Jones (68') and Cody Gakpo (71') helped the Reds beat the Cottagers.