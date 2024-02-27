Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Manchester United star Diogo Dalot builds his perfect footballer

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has picked attributes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he constructed his perfect player.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to grace the beautiful game. The legendary duo are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30, having amassed over 800 goals for club and country.

While Ronaldo is renowned for his metronomic goalscoring ability, Messi weaves magic with his left foot, bamboozling the opposition and setting up teammates when he's not scoring himself.

Unsurprisngly, Dalot - who has been at United since 2018 - has picked attributes from both players as he built up his dream player. In a video posted by Goal Global, the Portugal international named the players for the following attributes:

"Left foot: Messi"

"Right foot: Cristiano (Ronaldo"

"Speed: (Kylian Mbappe)"

"Strength: Adama Traore"

"Skills: I'll go for Neymar"

"Football IQ: (Kevin) De Bruyne"

Ronaldo and Dalot were teammates at United during the former's second spell at Old Trafford between 2021 and 2022 and play together for Portugal.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have started the year strongly for their respective club side.

Ronaldo has scored in all four competitive outings for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - twice in the league and as many times in the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Thanks to his exploits, Luis Castro's side are seven points behind runaway SPL leaders Al-Hilal after 21 games. They are also into the AFC quarterfinals in Ronaldo's first season in the continental competition.

Meanwhile, Messi has starred with a goal and an assist in his first two competitive games for Inter Miami in the MLS. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner provided an assist in the 2-0 opening-day home win over Real Salt Lake.

Messi then bagged a 92nd-minute equaliser at LA Galaxy on matchday two on Sunday (February 25) as the Herons went atop the fledgling Eastern Conference, having played a game more than all the other 14 sides.