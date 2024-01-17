Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more: Manchester United star Scott McTominay builds his perfect footballer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has picked qualities from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he built his perfect footballer.

In an interview with GOAL, the Scotland international was asked to build his dream player. For the right foot, he chose Cristiano Ronaldo, who possesses tremendous power and accuracy in his right foot and can also perform a plethora of skill moves with his stronger limb.

For the left foot, McTominay picked Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain has left defenders dazzled with his mazy dribbling skills throughout the years. His left foot is often considered divine for that. Apart from that, Messi is also adept at finishing and free-kicks with his stronger side.

For speed, McTominay named Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Sun named the Frenchman the fastest footballer in the world in 2022, with his top speed reportedly 22.6 mph.

For strength, he named Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker, currently at AS Roma on loan from Chelsea, is a stout presence in the attack and often overpowers defenders with his strength.

For skills, McTominay picked Neymar, one of the most skillful players ever. Neymar likes to taunt defenders and showboat. He is one of the most entertaining players to ever grace the game.

McTominay picked Andrea Pirlo for Football IQ. The 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning Italian, who played for clubs like Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus in his career, controlled the game from the midfield, something that very few can match.

Watch McTominay's interview:

McTominay's dream footballer is a perfect mix of skills, power, strength, and IQ. Any club in the world would probably pay a fortune for such a player.

Alejandro Garnacho settles the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have tantalized world football for the past 15 years. They have been atop the game since the beginning of their respective careers.

Fans are often divided when deciding who between the two is the better player. Alejandro Garnacho provided the perfect response when quizzed on the topic. He recently said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi or Ronaldo? They’re both amazing and great for me, I’m admiring them both same.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is now nearing the ripe age of 39 while Lionel Messi is currently 36. Despite reaching the twilight of their respective careers, the two legends continue to deliver on the pitch.