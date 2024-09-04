Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not nominated for the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2003

Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi were nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2003. The two icons are widely considered among the greatest football players of all time and have been dominating the Ballon d'Or stage for the last two decades.

France Football released the complete list of 30 nominees to win in the men's category on September 4, with the list including Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among others.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not make it, presumably because neither of the two legends currently play in Europe. However, Ronaldo was the highest goal-scorer for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League last season, while Leo Messi won his second consecutive Copa America this year and led Inter Miami to win their first-ever trophy with the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With their notable Ballon d'Or omissions, the 2024 nominations could mark the end of an era in football after almost two decades of Messi and Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo won five Ballon d'Or awards in his career, while Lionel Messi boasts eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's history at the Ballon d'Or awards explored

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hold an incredible record at the Ballon d'Or awards. The Portuguese icon was nominated for the prestigious award for the first time in 2004 after his transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United. Ronaldo has the most nominations in history with 18.

Since 2004, Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the list of nominees for the next 15 years. The Al-Nassr star was not nominated for the award for the first time since 2004 in 2023. Throughout his career, Ronaldo won the prestigious award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 - the second-most of all time behind Lionel Messi.

In 2016, Ronaldo won by the biggest voting margin in Ballon d'Or history after winning the Euros with Portugal and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. His lowest rank in the award's history has been 20th in 2022.

His archrival, Lionel Messi, has been nominated for the award 16 times in his career, with his first nomination coming in 2006. Since then, Messi made it to the shortlist every year until 2022, when he was not nominated for the first time after a poor season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's record eight wins came in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023. La Pulga famously won the award four consecutive times between 2009-2012 before Ronaldo took over the podium in 2013 and 2014.

His lowest finish in the rankings came in his debut season in 2006 when he ranked 20th. Between 2007 and 2017, Leo Messi finished on the podium (top three) every year at the ceremony.

