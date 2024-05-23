Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Portuguese League star picks his favourite between the 2 superstars

Sporting CP striker Paulinho has made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old has been with the newly crowned Primiera Liga champions since January 2021.

He played a key role in Sporting's triumphant league campaign, bagging 15 goals and five assists in 31 games. Recently, Paulinho took part in a fun segment posted by Betano Portugal where he was asked to choose between two options.

Paulinho went with Ronaldo, selecting his compatriot over other stalwarts like Kylian Mbappe, Thierry Henry, Ronaldo Nazario and finally Messi.

The fun segment went as follows, with Paulinho's response mentioned after the colon:

Morata or Darwin Nunez: Morata

Morata or Lukaku: Lukaku

Lukaku or Ibrahimovic: Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic or Luis Suarez: Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez or Kane: Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez or Lewandowski: Luis Suarez

Suarez or Mbaappe: Mbappe

Mbappe or Haaland: Mbappe

Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo or Thierry Henry: Cristiano

Cristiano or Ronaldo Nazario: Cristiano

Cristiano or Messi: Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while Lionel Messi is in MLS with Inter Miami.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, they have shown little signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In their illustrious careers for club and country, each spanning nearly two decades, both players have scored a staggering 800 times. That has not changed since the duo ventured out of European football.

While Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, Messi arrived at Inter Miami last summer. Both stars have had excellent starts to the ongoing season. While the Portuguese has 42 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across competitions, Messi has 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 outings across competitions.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to end the league in second place, while Messi's Herons are atop the MLS Eastern Conference.