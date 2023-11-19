Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Real Madrid bound Endrick picks his favorite between the 2 superstars

Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid next summer, recently chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi.

The 17-year-old recently made his senior debut for Brazil against Colombia in their FIFA World Cup qualifier, where the Selecao suffered a 2-1 defeat on November 17 (Friday). Brazil will face Lionel Messi's Argentina in their next qualifier on November 21 (Tuesday).

Ahead of the match, the teenager was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via GOAL):

“I just want to enjoy the moment of being able to play against him, being in the same stadium as him, looking at him up close, I only saw him in the video game. Messi is a great player, but I'm more of a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now I'm seeing Messi up close, it's going to be wonderful.”

Endrick also said that he has always dreamt of playing for Los Blancos and will be proud to wear the same jersey as Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"My dream since I was little, has always been to play for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my biggest idols. So it is a great pride to know that I will wear the same shirt he wore."

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have already reached an agreement, which is reportedly worth €60 million, with Palmeiras to sign the teenager. The Brazilian attacker will join the Santiago Bernabeu next summer after he turns 18 in July.

"It has always been an ultimate dream to wear the Brazil jersey": Endrick talks about making his debut for the national team

Endrick became the fourth youngest player in history (17 years and 118 days) to make his senior debut for the Brazilian football team with his appearance against Colombia. He was subbed on in the 80th minute in place of Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Brazilian legends Pele (16 years and 257 days), Edu (16 years and 303 days), and Coutinho (17 years and 28 days) are ahead of Endrick on the list. Addressing his debut for the Selecao, he said (via the Daily Mail):

"It has always been an ultimate dream to wear the Brazil jersey. Things have happened very quickly in my life, and this is another dream come true. I can only thank my family, agents, and Palmeiras, who have always believed in me."

The Brazilian wonder-kid currently plays for Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, where he has made 56 appearances for the senior side across different competitions. He has recorded 15 goals and two assists for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side.