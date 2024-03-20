Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s ex-Barcelona teammate named among ambassadors for 2030 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta have been named as ambassadors for the 2030 World Cup. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco have selected a crop of former and current players, as they have begun plans to host the tournament (via BeinSports).

Former players, including Morrocan legend Nouredinne Naybet, were named at the Oeiras City of Football in Lisbon, where the three countries unveiled the logo of their bid. Other ambassadors are Luis Figo, Alvaro Morata, Irene Paredes, Emmanuel Adebayor, Yassine Bounou, Ghizlane Chebbak, and Dolores Silva.

Some players were unable to come in person but left recorded messages for the event. In his recording, Spain legend Alvaro Morata talked about bringing the three countries together in unity and peace. Cristiano Ronaldo called 2030 a year of "glory and success", while Lionel Messi's former teammate Andres Iniesta talked about the impact of the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Given their age, it is highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo (39) and Lionel Messi (36) will be taking to the pitch in 2030. While retirements have not yet been announced, the World Cup in 2026 is widely expected to be Ronaldo's last with Portugal, if he does not retire before then.

Marcus Rashford's mental strength likened to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by former Manchester United manager

Former Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Marcus Rashford for his mental toughness during a memorable 2019 game against Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker helped his club advance in the Champions League by scoring a crucial penalty in the last minute against PSG.

Solskjaer had only words of praise for Rashford, as he told FourFourTwo (via GOAL):

"We only needed another goal. We'd already surprised them by scoring two. I said that if we got to the last 10 minutes needing only a goal, then it was squeaky-bum time for them, they’d wobble. And we did. Marcus was shooting from distance against Gianluigi Buffon. That’s what you want Marcus to do. Give the goalkeeper something to think about."

He went on to compare the forward to the two legendary players:

"Players who can handle that pressure are the best: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and, after 94 minutes, Marcus with that penalty – a brilliant one, right in front of the away fans, to send us through to the quarter-finals. I ran across the pitch to celebrate with the players and the fans in the rain. Then we went back to the dressing room. It was electric."

After scoring 30 goals last season, Rashford has had a difficult campaign this time around, struggling to reach the ten-goal mark. He has eight goals and six assists in 35 games this season.

However, his recent showing against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal suggests a change of fortune, as he could potentially lead Manchester United to win the FA Cup. United beat Liverpool 4-3 on March 17, with Rashford scoring in the 112th minute.