Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Chelsea legend Didier Drogba picked his favorite between the 2 superstars

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba once said that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi. The former Ivory Coast striker even said that it is a consensus fact that not everyone can admit,

The question of whom between Ronaldo and Messi is better has been prevalent in world football for more than 15 years. Some side with the Portuguese while others pick the Argentine as the better player.

Drogba, however, said on the matter (via MARCA):

"Everybody knows Ronaldo is better than Messi, not just me. But not everyone can admit it".

Didier Drogba was a direct rival to Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese attacker played for Manchester United in his first stint and Drogba played for Chelsea. However, they shared a respectful relationship with each other.

Drogba, meanwhile, faced Lionel Messi numerous times in the UEFA Champions League in his career. Chelsea and Barcelona gave fans some memorable duels to savor through the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always shared a respectful relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other beyond limits over the last 15 years and more. They have been involved in several on-field duels over the course of their careers.

The two players have been constant presence in the Ballon d'or awards as well. Despite their rivalry, they have always shared a very respectful relationship with each other.

Messi once hailed Ronaldo, telling La Sexta:

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work. Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best."

Both superstar forwards set to benchmark in European football over the course of their careers. However, both are in the final chapters of their respective careers and are no longer in European football. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr while Messi recently joined MLS club Inter Miami.

Fans will keep a keen eye in how the two legends perform for their club sides in the near future.