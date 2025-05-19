Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong made his pick

Back in 2024, Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong picked sides in the battle of the GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has been holding football fans spellbound for nearly two decades, with the two superstars reaching unprecedented heights.

Messi certainly has a more exciting individual award cabinet, having won an unprecedented eight Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo might have picked up three fewer Golden Balls, but the legendary Portuguese striker is on the way to scoring a record 1000 career goals.

Queried in a GOAL interview which of the two football legends he would choose, Frimpong replied without hesitation (via Pulse):

"Lionel Messi."

Frimpong's respect for Messi came in a year of success for Bayer Leverkusen in 2024. Under manager Xabi Alonso, the wing-back was one of the driving forces behind Leverkusen's record-breaking Bundesliga campaign, with 18 goal contributions in 31 league games.

Meanwhile, Messi has left Europe entirely, with the legendary Argentine playmaker plying his trade in the USA. Cristiano Ronaldo has also left the continent, with the striker now in Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Lionel Messi has given a reflective explanation for his enduring feud with Cristiano Ronaldo, referring to it as a "golden era" for the duo and football fans. The two have amassed a total of 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, while setting numerous records in their lengthy and legendary careers.

In his latest interview with France Football, Messi commented on their rivalry and discussed the collective will that had maintained them at the top of sport for over a decade. The legendary Argentine playmaker explained (via SPORTbible):

"It's always been a great battle in sporting terms. I think we've fed off each other with this rivalry because we're both great competitors. He too always wanted to win all the time.

"It was a golden era for us and for every football fan. We deserve a lot of credit for staying at the top for so long. Because, as they say, it's easy to get there but what's difficult is staying there."

Messi added:

"We stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It was a spectacular and remains a great memory for everyone."

Lionel Messi has gone on to win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters Shield in 2024 with Inter Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo has won only one cup since his move to Al-Nassr - the Arab Cup in August 2023.

