Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Real Madrid legend Raul picked his favorite between the 2 superstars

Real Madrid legend Raul once snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and named Lionel Messi as the best player ever. He claimed that the Barcelona legend was different, as he makes everything look easy on the pitch.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2015, Raul said that Messi makes the impossible look effortless, as if he is playing casually with his friends on the streets. He admitted that it was a pleasure to play with the legends of the game, but when asked to pick the best ever, he said (via Four Four Two):

"I was lucky enough to play with Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, Cristiano... but Messi is different. He makes everything look so easy, so effortless – even the impossible. When you watch him play, it's almost as though you are watching him in the street playing with his mates."

Speaking on the BBC World Football show a year earlier in 2014, however, Raul had backed Cristiano to be the best ever if he continued at his best for another five years. He said (via SI):

"I think now he [Cristiano] is at the top, and if continues the same way, he could be the best of all time. I think Cristiano and Lionel Messi are two of the best players in the history of the game. Are they better than Pele or Diego Maradona? They are at the top, but I think it is difficult in football to say who is first or second or third. But if Cristiano continues for five years..."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his career, the last one coming in 2017. Lionel Messi has won it thrice since, taking his tally to eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry was only on the pitch, said Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi spoke about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year and admitted that he has a lot of respect for the Portuguese superstar. He believes both wanted the best for their respective teams, and said (via SI):

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he's had and continues to have, because he's still competing at the highest level. The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field."

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027. Lionel Messi remains in talks over a deal at Inter Miami and is in the final months of his contract.

