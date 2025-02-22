  • home icon
  • Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike spotted at Al-Nassr game makes interesting claim on what Portugal superstar allegedly told Brozovic after seeing him

By Rajarsi Chakraborty
Modified Feb 22, 2025 18:08 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic (both images via Getty)
Cristiano Ronaldo's doppelgänger Gokmen Akdogan shared an interesting conversation between the Portuguese superstar and Marcelo Brozovic after they spotted him in the stands during Al-Nassr's 2-3 loss against Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Nassr suffered their third loss of the league season on February 21 at Al-Awwal Park. With 44 points from 21 games, Ronaldo's side are currently fourth on the table, eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad (52).

While going through his warm-up routine before the match, Ronaldo noticed Akdogan. The veteran Portuguese immediately went to his Al-Nassr teammate, Marcelo Brozovic, to show him the resemblance. The duo shared a hearty laugh before continuing their pre-game warm-up.

Akdogan claimed that the conversation between Cristiano Ronaldo told Marcelo Brozovic:

Ronaldo: "Looks like me."
Brozovic: "Which one?"

Ronaldo pointed towards Akdogan before the two sprinted away. The doppelganger raved about the gesture from his "best big brother" in a viral post on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank in the game as the Knights of Najd suffered a major blow to their title aspirations with the defeat against Al-Ettifaq. Georginio Wijnaldum delivered the jugular blow by scoring in the 89th minute to make it 3-2 in favor of the visitors.

To make matters worse, new signing Jhon Duran was given his marching orders in the 92nd minute.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare in Al-Nassr's latest loss against Al-Ettifaq

Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have a night to remember in Al-Nassr's latest game against Al-Ettifaq. Despite playing the full ninety minutes, the talismanic Portuguese failed to influence the game.

Ronaldo wasn't involved in either of his team's goals. Furthermore, he lost possession five times and was caught offside twice. However, Ronaldo had an impressive passing accuracy of 93% (28/30) and registered six shots on target.

The game against Al-Ettifaq was just the sixth game in the Saudi Pro League this season in which Ronaldo had failed to contribute both in terms of goals and assists. Despite Al-Nassr's periodic struggles, Ronaldo has registered 24 goals and four assists in 28 games this season.

Ronaldo's next league outing will be against Al-Wehda on February 25 at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca.

(The abovementioned statistics are taken from Sofascore and Transfermarkt on February 22, 2025. The sites are independently owned and may change the data as per their prerogative.)

Edited by Arshit Garg
