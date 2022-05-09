Cristiano Ronaldo to lose around £97,0000 in wages due to Manchester United's 4-0 drubbing against Brighton

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lose around £97,000 in wages following the Red Devils' shock 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7. This is due to the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.

It has been a difficult return to Old Trafford for the 37-year-old this season. There were high expectations over United's future with the talismanic forward joining last summer. Although he has hit 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances, Manchester United have encountered the worst campaign in their 144-year history.

It hit a new low this past weekend following a 4-0 thrashing by Brighton, who hadn't won a home game since December 26.

The devastating defeat meant that Manchester United have no chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season. They can only qualify for either the UEFA Europa League or Europa Conference League.

When the club qualifies for the Champions League, the participation money is reimbursed to players. However, seeing as the Red Devils will not be playing in Europe's elite club competition, wage reductions are set to take hold.

According to Express, these wage reductions could reach up to about 25%. Ronaldo is currently United's highest earner at £385,000-a-week. With the wage reduction, it means he would be on £288,000-a-week. It would be his lowest financed contract since joining Real Madrid in 2009 as he is set to lose out on £85,000.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Due to lower revenue, United players' salaries will be reduced by up to 25 percent.



Cristiano Ronaldo faces a reduction in his weekly wage from £385,000 to around £288,000 if he stays for next season - the lowest salary the 37-year-old has earned in some years.



Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution

Erik ten Hag takes over at Old Trafford this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured sniggering during the defeat to Brighton once the third goal went in. The Portuguese star cut a frustrated figure as United once again embarrassed themselves this season.

Nevertheless, the legendary forward is seemingly keen to help the Red Devils bounce back next season.

According to a source, the veteran striker will remain at United if incoming manager Erik ten Hag wants him to stay. The source said (via Mirror):

“Ronaldo told the players he’s not going anywhere unless the club say they don’t want him. No one is more disappointed than him about how the season has panned out. But he doesn’t want to leave on a low and wants to help get the club back into the Champions League and try and win a trophy next year."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



The Last Dance Part 2? Cristiano Ronaldo has told his teammates that, if he's in ten Hag's plans, he intends to stay at United next season, according to reportsThe Last Dance Part 2? #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo has told his teammates that, if he's in ten Hag's plans, he intends to stay at United next season, according to reports ➡️The Last Dance Part 2? #MUFC https://t.co/6U16fv6tZ1

This news will encourage Manchester United fans, with the team having reached rock bottom, any sort of good news is rare.

However, Ronaldo has proven time and time again this season that he can still have a huge impact despite the side's woes.

Attention now turns to a summer rebuild under the new manager, who is on the brink of wrapping up a third straight Eredivisie title with Ajax.

Edited by Aditya Singh