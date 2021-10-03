Cristiano Ronaldo makes brilliant gesture after Andros Townsend copies celebration against Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Everton winger Andros Townsend his match jersey after the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Rafael Benitez's side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United took the lead thanks to a first-half striker from Anthony Martial. Everton equalized midway through the second after a blistering counterattack from a Manchester United corner.

Everton goalscorer Andros Townsend went on to copy Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration after slotting the ball past David de Gea. Most fans and pundits believed Townsend was mocking Cristiano Ronaldo. But the winger revealed he did it out of admiration and respect for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"This guy is my idol. I was not imitating. It's just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques," said Townsend in a post-match interview.

"Maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn't great. But it was out of respect for Cristiano and the way he dedicated himself to football and it is an honor to be on the same field," he added.

Andros Townsend tried to speak to his long-time idol after the game. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, stormed off the pitch after the full-time whistle due to his frustration with the result.

Fortunately for the Everton winger, Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Townsend his match-day jersey after the game. The winger took to social media to show off his prize.

The exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United's starting line-up against Everton on Saturday was a decision that baffled fans and pundits.

The Portuguese star has been in sensational form since rejoining the Red Devils this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored five goals in five appearances for the club prior to the game against the Merseyside club.

Manchester United were in need of a win after their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford last weekend in the Premier League. Solskjaer's side have put in a number of disappointing performances in recent weeks.

The decision to exclude Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's top goal-scorer this season, and Paul Pogba, the club's top assist-provider this season, was met with heavy criticism.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to produce results in the coming weeks to secure his future at Old Trafford.

