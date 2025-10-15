Cristiano Ronaldo makes claim on social media after Portugal's 2-2 draw against Hungary

Just three days after an unwanted outing against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as Portugal’s hero during their 2-2 draw with Hungary on Tuesday, October 14. The Portuguese superstar responded with a brace, although it wasn’t enough to secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the night.

Ronaldo retained his position in the starting XI against Hungary and tried to make a mark early, registering Seleção das Quinas’ first shot of the night, although it was off target.

The 40-year-old would go on to give his side the equalizer in the 22nd minute after Attila Szalai’s eight-minute header had put Hungary in front. Ronaldo came up clutch again, ensuring Portugal took a lead into the break with a close-range finish in first-half stoppage time, tapping home Nuno Mendes’ cross.

However, Roberto Martinez’s side couldn’t hold on to their lead as they were pegged back in second-half stoppage time by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, forcing a share of the spoils. After the match, Ronaldo showcased his leadership, posting an encouraging message to his teammates and fans.

“We are getting closer and closer to our goal! Let's go Portugal!” he wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace saw him achieve a new career milestone. His first goal saw him claim the record for the most goals in the World Cup qualifying outright, surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, who had 39 goals to his name. His second strike put him two clear, taking his tally to 41 goals in 51 qualifying matches.

The two goals also took Ronaldo's career total to 948 goals for club and country and extended his record as the player with the most international goals (143) in 225 appearances for Portugal.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare against Hungary?

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an impressive performance during his side’s 2-2 draw with Hungary, although they couldn’t quite get over the line to clinch their World Cup spot. At the end of the first 45 minutes, a dominant Portugal had registered three shots on target - all from Ronaldo.

In the 78 minutes he spent on the pitch, Ronaldo registered seven shots, with three on target. He also recorded a passing accuracy of 88 percent and was the highest-rated player across both teams with a match rating of 8.6, according to Sofascore.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will look to seal their qualification for next year’s World Cup in next month’s internationals. That could see the Portuguese captain become the first player to ever appear in six editions of the tournament, possibly alongside his long-time Lionel Messi.

