Cristiano Ronaldo makes early return to Manchester United training ahead of FA Cup clash this week

Cristiano Ronaldo returned earlier than other Manchester United players and was spotted training at Carrington ahead of the FA cup clash against Middlesbrough.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Dubai vacationing with his family during the winter break. The Portuguese celebrated his partner Georgina Rodriguez’s 28th birthday on 27th January and is himself set to turn 37 on 5th February. The Portuguese trained at Dubai’s Nad Al-Sheba complex alongside several Manchester United teammates last week.

This includes Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba. Paul Pogba is set to return to the first team in the near future while Jesse Lingard wants to move away from the club.

The likes of Telles, Edinson Cavani and Fred are not expected to play in the FA Cup tie, while Jadon Sancho is also doubtful after his family bereavement leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked ready to play against Middlesbrough and posted a picture along with his son Cristiano Jr. on Instagram.

Mason Greenwood’s absence set to put pressure of Manchester United strikers

Mason Greenwood’s controversy has put a question mark over his Manchester United and professional football career. Anthony Martial was sent out on loan to Sevilla just days ago while both Lingard and Cavani have also generated January interest.

In such a scenario, Ralf Rangnick will be hoping his remaining strikers come up with the goods. Cavani is set to until the end of the when Manchester United are more than likely to enter the transfer market for a long-term striker. This leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as the only two potential strikers that the German manager can count on.

Marcus Rashford’s uptick in form might have come at just the right time for the club. He has looked forlorn since the start of the season and fans will be hoping he can continue in the same vein in the coming months.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo will need his striking partners to remain fit as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to be rested in the coming time in lieu of important Champions League fixtures.

United have a challenging second half of the season ahead of them. They are one of at least four clubs competing for one top four spot in EPL and will also be hoping to do well in the UCL.

