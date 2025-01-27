Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear after Piers Morgan tells him he was ‘robbed’ following 2 disallowed goals in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Piers Morgan after the English broadcaster stated that the Al Nassr star was robbed of two goals against Al Fateh. The Portuguese superstar was heard saying that 'they' do not like seeing him scoring goals and thus ruled it out.

In a video posted by Morgan on X, Ronaldo was seen surprised at the broadcaster being in the stadium waiting by the tunnel. The two shared a quick hug before the Englishman stated that the Al Nassr star was robbed of two goals by the offside flag.

Ronaldo was quick to respond and said, "They don't like me to score goals" after the 3-1 win. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar scored late in the game as they moved to 3rd in the league table – still 12 points behind Al Hilal and Al Ittihad with both sides having a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he wants to remain in the Middle East and compete for the title. He added that the competition was strong and his family was happy in the country and said via Hindustan Times:

"I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving. It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season and assisted twice. He has another two goals in the Saudi Super Cup and four more in the AFC Champions League for the Middle Eastern side, taking his tally to 20 for the season.

Piers Morgan has repeatedly insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT

Piers Morgan has publically backed Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOATY ever since he interviewed him during his time at Juventus. The English broadcaster was a Lionel Messi fan, but switched to the Portuguese superstar in 2019 and has been vocal about it.

In 2024, Morgan took to X and posted:

Piers Morgan also insisted that one FIFA World Cup triumph does not change the reality about Lionel Messi. He believes that the Argentine will always remain the second-best behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

