Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear about Viktor Gyokeres leaving Sporting to join Arsenal as he comments on transfer

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given his opinion on Viktor Gyokeres' move from Sporting to Arsenal. The iconic forward claimed that his boyhood club 'will have to adapt' without the Swedish attacker, calling him a 'special player'.

In 1997, aged 12, Ronaldo joined Sporting's academy and immediately established himself as one of the most talented young players in the system. He made the jump to the senior team in 2002 and, after just one season with the first team, he was signed by Premier League giants Manchester United.

In contrast, Gyokeres joined the Leoes from EFL Championship side Coventry City in 2023. At the time, he was 25 years old and was coming off two brilliant campaigns with the Sky Blues.

He absolutely dominated in his two-season stint at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, racking up 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances across all competitions. His long-awaited move to Arsenal was completed on July 26, for a reported fee of €63 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

After netting a stunning hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win over Portuguese side Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly, Ronaldo opined on Gyokeres' big move. Although he admitted that the 27-year-old's departure would change the dynamics of the Sporting squad, he praised his boyhood side's attacking talent and recruitment.

The 40-year-old said (via O Jogo):

"Only those who are there are missed, that's what they say. I believe Sporting will be competitive. Gyokeres was a special player, but the team will have to adapt. I believe (Luis) Suarez, who arrived from Almeria, is an excellent forward. (Conrad) Harder is also a good player, young, and needs time. I saw the Super Cup; Sporting fought well against Benfica, but they didn't win because they couldn't, that's football."

It is likely that Gyokeres will make his competitive debut for Arsenal in the opening game of their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Manchester United (August 17).

"Very close" - When Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he almost signed for Arsenal instead of Manchester United

Legendary attacker Cristiano Ronaldo once revealed that he almost joined Arsenal instead of Manchester United in 2003.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was set to move to North London after his impressive debut campaign for Sporting's first team. However, Sir Alex Ferguson was impressed by a young Ronaldo's stellar performance in a friendly against his famed team, and promptly hijacked the Gunners' move.

The Portuguese icon established himself as one of the best players in United's history, with 145 goals and 66 assists in 346 appearances across two spells at the club (2003-09 and 2021-22). Yet, things could have been vastly different if he had chosen to accept Arsene Wenger's project at the Emirates, as he mentioned in his interview with ITV in 2019.

He said (via GOAL):

"It is true. Of course it is true. Very close. One step. Seriously... It didn't happen, but Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me, especially Arsene Wenger, but football you never know where you are going to play, life is like that."

Ronaldo went on to dominate European football with Real Madrid and Juventus as well. He currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

