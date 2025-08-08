Cristiano Ronaldo makes intentions clear with 6-word message after scoring hat-trick for Al-Nassr in pre-season win over Rio Ave

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick on Wednesday, August 7, as Al-Nassr thrashed Rio Ave 4-0 at the Estádio Algarve in Portugal. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was delighted with his effort and is hungry for more.Taking to Instagram after the third pre-season game, Ronaldo sent a strong six-word message to his fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe has no plans to take things easy at the age of 40 and wants to keep pushing for glory this season. He posted a few photos from the game with the caption:&quot;Keep pushing, there's more to do.&quot;Al-Nassr won the previous two matches, 5-2 against SK St Johann and 2-1 against French side Toulouse. They face Almeria in their final pre-season match before taking on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on August 19.Ronaldo has been targeting silverware with Al-Nassr after joining them in 2022, and since the turn of the year, he has been vocal about his frustration of not winning a major trophy. While talking to the club's media team, he said in January (via ESPN):&quot;You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing,. But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al-Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al-Nassr.&quot;He admitted it was difficult to battle Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal for the Saudi Pro League title, but he was still keen on helping his side make it to the top of the table. He added:&quot;It's hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change -- for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr in 2023 and that remains his only silverware at the club.Al-Nassr appoint Jorge Jesus to end Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad's silverware droughtAl-Nassr have appointed former Al-Hilal manager, Jorge Jesus, as their coach for the 2025/26 season. The Portuguese manager has already admitted that he decided to take the offer after getting a personal invitation from Cristiano Ronaldo and said (via Record):&quot;Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr finished 3rd in the Saudi Pro League last season. They finished 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad and five behind second-placed Al-Hilal.