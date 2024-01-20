Cristiano Ronaldo makes new addition to supercar collection as he becomes proud owner of Ferrari’s first-ever SUV

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a brand new addition to his burgeoning supercar collection, in the form of Ferrari's first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. He showcased his newest acquisition in his latest Instagram post.

The Purosangue is the first-ever SUV designed by the Italian car manufacturer. It is also the first four-door Ferrari, made for 'performance, comfort and driving pleasure'.

The model was released to the public in March 2023, but Ferrari claimed that all the cars that would be manufactured in the first two years were already sold to buyers around the world. This implies that the star footballer was one of the first people to book the SUV to add to his collection.

The Purosangue, valued at almost €500,000, is not even close to the highest-value car owned by Ronaldo. He also owns other luxury cars like the €2.5 million Bugatti Chiron, the €1 million McLaren Senna and a €900,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, amidst a sprawling fleet of other Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes cars. However, the undoubted star of his garage is the Bugatti Centodieci, one of only 10 ever made by the French manufacturer, valued at an eye-watering €8 million.

Ronaldo had an incredible 2023 in which he was the world's top goalscorer. He netted 54 times in 59 appearances, outscoring the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. He recently bagged the Maradona Award at the Globe Soccer Awards for being 2023's top scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins 2 more awards at Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo won not only the Maradona Award but also picked up two more awards at the Globe Soccer Awards — the Best Middle East Player and the Fans Favorite Player.

Many fans have been trolling the award ceremony, claiming that the 'Best Middle East Player' was a worthless award, specifically curated for the Portuguese superstar.

However, the stats show that the former Real Madrid star was the leading goalscorer in the world in 2023. He also became the face of the Saudi Pro League when he joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, beginning a trend of world-class European talent moving to the Middle-Eastern nation.

The fact that the Portugal captain won the Fans Favourite Player award shows that even at 38, he still captivates the attention and respect of fans all over the world.