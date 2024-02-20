Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo has given fans a glimpse of his preparation ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League second-leg clash with Al-Feiha tomorrow (February 21).

Luis Castro's Al-Alami have one foot in the quarterfinals following a 1-0 win in the first leg. Ronaldo came to the fore in that game, scoring a fine winner in the 81st minute.

The 39-year-old will captain Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday and he looks prepared to go to battle. He posted a snap of himself training on his social media account with the caption:

"Getting ready for the Champions League match!"

Cristiano Ronaldo knows all about winning the Champions League albeit the European version. The Portuguese icon became a legend during that competition, winning it four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.

Al-Nassr are looking to win the AFC Champions League for the first time in the club's history. Ronaldo is shining in the Asian competition, with four goals and one assist in five games thus far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was among the goals on Saturday (February 17) as his side beat Al-Fateh 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. He's the league's current top scorer with 21 goals in 19 games.

Eden Hazard tips Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals until he's 50

Eden Hazard gave a glowing verdict of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prowess has seen him become the greatest goalscorer at both club and international levels. The Al-Nassr captain finished 2023 as club football's top scorer with 54 goals in 59 games, ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

It comes as no surprise to see the Portugal captain continue to find the net in Saudi. He's managed 40 goals in 46 games since arriving at the Saudi Pro League giants in January 2023.

Former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard proclaimed Ronaldo as the greatest of all time in front of goal. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Ronaldo is the GOAT to score goals, to bring trophies to the team. This guy is... wow. Look at him now, he's 39. He is going to score goals until 50, believe me, 50!"

The height of Ronaldo's career came during his time at Madrid from 2009 to 2017. He became the La Liga giants' all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

It seems unlikely that the Portuguese great will be playing on into his late forties. But, he's continuing to put up prolific numbers and has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon.