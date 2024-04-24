Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Al Khaleej

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a picture of himself and his teammates in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League clash at Al-Khaleej on Saturday (April 27).

The Knights of Najd are coming off a 3-1 win at home to 10-man Al-Feiha in their last league outing at the weekend. Ronaldo was not on the scoresheet, but a strike from Abdulelah Al-Amri and a Sadio Mane brace cancelled out Fashion Sakala's sixth-minute opener for the visitors.

Ronaldo, 39, will be keen to return to scoring ways after a rare blank as Luis Castro's side seek to keep pace with runaway leaders Al-Hilal (77), who are nine points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Ahead of the league clash at Al-Khaleej at the weekend, Ronaldo posted an image of himself and another at training with his teammates, captioning the pics with a thumbs-up and smiling emoticons.

With Al-Alami going out of the AFC Champions League and Saudi Super Cup, the Portugal captain will be keen to avoid a third straght trophyless campaign for the first time in his illustrious career.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Despite Al-Nassr looking likely to end the season without any silverware, Cristiano Ronaldo has produced a marvellous season.

In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football with Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 - Ronaldo has struck 36 times and provided 12 assists in 37 games across competitions.

Most of those goal contributions - league-leading tallies of 29 goals and 10 assists - have come in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo also struck six times and bagged an assist in eight games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign, where Castro's side crashed out in the quarterfinals with a shootout defeat to Al-Ain FC.

The Portugal captain also scored once in two games in the King's Cup and provided an assist in the AFC Champions League qualifiers.