Cristiano Ronaldo makes stance clear when asked if he will start for Portugal against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he doesn't know if he will start against Denmark in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal on Sunday (March 23). However, he added that he would be ready to give his best if asked.

Ahead of the Sunday clash, Ronaldo was on a press conference duty with manager Roberto Martinez. A journalist asked the Portuguese superstar if he would be a starter against Denmark. He said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"If I play tomorrow, great, if I don't, no problem. I'm always ready to play, and tomorrow I'll be physically and mentally ready to give my best."

During the first leg on Thursday (March 20), Rasmus Hojlund's second-half goal (78') was enough to seal a victory for the Danes. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's attacking performance was arguably subpar, given his class and expertise.

The Al-Nassr legend also failed to create chances and to test Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. This led to calls that the skipper should rested in the second leg by a section of supporters.

Meanwhile, several fans opined that Ronaldo, 40, shouldn't be in Portugal's national team squad. Amid all the talks, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to make sure Portugal progress with or without him. The former Real Madrid icon remains the player with the most goals in this year's edition of the Nations League (5).

"We have to use our strengths" - Roberto Martinez when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could play with another striker

Portugal's manager has claimed that his squad is a flexible one. He added that his tactical setup could accommodate more than one striker.

In the press conference ahead of the match against Denmark, Martinez was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could feature with another striker upfront. He said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"I think we've shown that over the last 27 games that we're flexible, we play with one striker and two with Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos, we have to use our strengths."

Portugal will definitely need to be at their best against Denmark in the second leg if they intend to progress to the next round of the competition. The second-leg will be played at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on Sunday, March 23.

