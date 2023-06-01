Cristiano Ronaldo makes straightforward claim about his future at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a straightforward claim when asked about his future at the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo said that he will continue at the Riyadh-based outfit next season.

The Portuguese superstar sat down for a chat with the Saudi Pro League's official social media channel. He said:

"I'm happy here, I want to continue here, and I will continue here."

Ronaldo joined the SPL side as a free agent after his controversial Manchester United exit. The Portuguese superstar has found his form since joining the club. He has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists for Al-Nassr so far.

While there have been rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo is already seeking an exit from his current club after half a season, the Portuguese's recent claims should put them to bed.

Cristiano Ronaldo outlined the improvements that the Saudi Pro League needs to make

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that the Saudi Pro League has a very good level with good foreign players and quality Arab players. The superstar attacker, who has graced the biggest clubs in the world during his career, outlined the improvements that are needed.

Ronaldo claimed that the infrastructure, refereeing, and VAR needs to improve for the league. He believes it can become a top-five league in the world in the next five years. Ronaldo said (via The Indian Express):

"I think the league is very good. But I think we have many many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it's competitive, we have very good Arab players."

He added:

"The infrastructure, I think they need to improve. Even the referees, the VAR system, those should be a little bit quicker. Other small things they need to improve. In my opinion, if they continue to do it, the work, for the next five years, I think the Saudi League can be the fifth in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Al-Nassr has certainly bettered the Saudi Pro League's quality. With players like Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, and more being linked with a move to the SPL, fans can only assume that it would get more competitive.

