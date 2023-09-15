Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprise appearance in new music video alongside Georgina Rodriguez, now trending on YouTube

Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has made an appearance in his partner Georgina Rodriguez's music video featuring Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra.

Rodriguez is featuring in Yatra's Energia Bacana (Cool Energy), produced and directed by the singer. Ronaldo's partner is seen in a plethora of outfits in the video, where Ronaldo also makes a surprise appearance. The couple is seen dancing in a few instances.

The video has garnered nearly 120,000 views in just five hours.

Yatra is one of the most successful Colombian singers, with over 18 million followers on YouTube. He has produced hits like 'Tacones Rojos' and 'Traicionera.'

Rodriguez also promoted Yatra's latest song on Instagram, captioning her post (as translated from Spanish):

"Premieres tonight #EnergíaBacana. 7 pm Colombia 🇨🇴 2 am Spain 🇪🇸 3 am Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 can't miss it on the YouTube channel of @sebastianyatra"

Yatra responded to the post with some emojis. He put up an Instagram post of his own, promoting his latest album featuring Ronaldo's girlfriend, and captioned it (as translated from Spanish):

"TOMORROW comes out ENERG ️A BaCANA where I directed @georginagio in their first videoclip and of course the dear ones ! YOU CAN NOW PRE-SAVE!! I'm going to have a great day with my friends. #energíabacan"

Filmed in the Spanish capital of Madrid, this is Georgina Rodriguez's first music video. Going by the early views it has received, it could be a huge hit among her fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez comments on Antonela Rocuzzo's post

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest players to have graced the game. The duo have scored goals galore for club and country, and won countless individual awards and top titles.

They may not be the best of friends but share great respect for the other. It seems their better halves are also on cordial terms.

Messi's wife, Antonela Rocuzzo, recently attended a Tiffany & Co. event called “Diamonds and Wonders,” in Mexico City. Donning a silver dress designed by SER.O.YA and wearing Tiffany-designed jewellery items, Rocuzzo shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it (as translated from Spanish):

"Very happy to be part of the family@tiffanyandco #tiffanyandco. Thank you very much for this incredible event."

Georgina Rodriguez commented on the post (translated from Spanish):

"Beautiful"

Meanwhile, on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will return to club football this weekend after international duty with Portugal and Argentina respectively.