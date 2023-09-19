Cristiano Ronaldo makes young Al-Nassr fan’s dreams come true with heart-warming gesture, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo made a young Al-Nassr fan's day by posing pictures with him at a hotel and giving him an Al-Alami kit.

The fan was left awestruck on meeting his hero and even performed Ronaldo's iconic siiiuuu celebration, eliciting a laugh from the Portuguese maestro. The fan was wearing an Al-Nassr kit when he went to meet Ronaldo and posed for photos.

He received an Al-Alami kit from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The fan also got his shirt signed by the Portugal captain before performing the latter's iconic celebration. Ronaldo had a hearty laugh and warmly embraced the young boy in a heartwarming moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most famous athlete in the world, and many fans aspire to meet the 38-year-old. The aforementioned fan did so at a very tender age, and his video has now gone on social media.

As per 'The CR7 Timeline, Ronaldo's security team had initially refused to let the fan meet him. However, the young boy was eventually allowed and was spotted teary-eyed after catching up with his idol, who gave him a signed jersey.

Ronaldo is currently in Iran, where Al-Nassr commence their AFC Champions League campaign against Iranian club Persepolis FC on Tuesday (September 19).

The game will mark Ronaldo's debut in the AFC Champions League. He's the UEFA Champions League's all-time top scorer with 140 goals and is a record five-time winner of the tournament.

Asian football eagerly awaits Ronaldo's debut in the continent's premier cup competition.

Persepolis FC official hails Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in Iran

Iranian fans are in a frenzy as Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the country to play against Persepolis FC. They have been gathering en masse to watch one of the greatest footballers of all time in flesh.

Photos and videos of excited fans assembling in large numbers have emerged on social media. Persepolis FC media director spoke about the aftermath of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival (as per CristianoXtra on X):

"Cristiano Ronaldo created a historic day. It was a truly wonderful day by welcoming Al-Nassr and their legendary player, due to his overwhelming popularity in Iran. The fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time in order to see him in person."

Al-Nassr and Persepolis have faced each other thrice, according to AI Score, with each team winning once and the other game drawn.